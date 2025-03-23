ne-zha-2-box-office-earns-a-monstrous-2537-more-collection-than-its-controlled-budget-of-less-than-100-million

China is beaming with pride due to the unprecedented success of Ne Zha 2. We have been reporting the dailies and milestones earned through the animated feature. Today, we have calculated the percentage of revenue earned by the film that was made at a mid-budget cost. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is all that people can talk about in the world of cinema, and the Ne Zha sequel deserves all the attention it deserves. The animated feature has received outstanding reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes platform. The audience gave it 99%, meaning they were completely clean-bowled by the movie. They say, “A truly all-encompassing sequel best served alongside its predecessor, it is a technical and narrative triumph that exceeds expectations and further immortalizes the Chinese legend.”

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Ne Zha 2 collected $5.8 million from over 125K screenings at the box office in China yesterday. The exhibitors added 8K more screenings on the 8th Saturday. The movie witnessed a drop of -42.6% from last Saturday. The Ne Zha sequel has also collected $760K in pre-sales for today, and the movie has received 1K more screenings from yesterday.

It is still the #1 film at the box office in China. The film will complete eight weeks on Tuesday. The Ne Zha sequel has collected $2.06 billion from China alone, and the worldwide collection has reached the $2.11 billion mark. It is the first animation to garner this much collection in the history of cinema. This is also the first non-English-language movie to achieve this feat, and several other records have been broken.

Ne Zha 2’s unprecedented success has already left everyone stunned. People have been praising its gorgeous visuals, story-telling power, concept, and everything else, but you will be more amazed to know that the sequel was made on a reported budget of just $80 million. This is on par with the estimated budget of The Wild Robot. However, the film was a box office success, but its collection is nowhere near the Ne Zha sequel.

The Ne Zha sequel has collected 2537.5% more than the reported budget, which is mind-boggling. The film is still running in the theatres even after becoming the 5th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Titanic is the 4th highest-grossing film ever, and Ne Zha 2 is posing a challenge for Titanic. The exhibitors are also anxious about whether the film will surpass Titanic’s global haul in its theatrical run.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the theatres on January 29.

