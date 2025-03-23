The Disney feature Snow White’s opening day collection has sparked hope among the makers as it is higher than Mufasa: The Lion King. It is also expected to register a higher opening weekend collection than Mufasa. Rachel Zegler is lauded for her performance, and things might turn out positively for the live-action reimagining. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mufasa was released in December last year and had a terrible opening for a Disney feature. However, it turned its fate around the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Barry Jenkins film was beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Mufasa collected $35.4 million in its opening weekend in the United States, while Sonic 3 collected $60.10 million, almost double what Mufasa had earned.

According to the report by Luiz Fernando, Snow White collected $16 million on Friday, its opening day, including the $3.5 million gross from the Thursday previews. The opening day collected more than Maleficent, Jungle Cruise, Wonka, Dumbo and Mufasa: The Lion King. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s film received a B+ on the Cinema Score.

Here’s how much the films mentioned above earned on their opening days.

Dumbo – $15.3 million Wonka – $14.4 million Jungle Cruise – $13.5 million Mufasa: The Lion King – $13.3 million Maleficent – $12.6 million

Based on the report, Snow White is expected to earn $45 million to $50 million on its opening weekend in the US, which is $10 million more than Mufasa’s $35.4 million debut. As Mufasa managed to pick up pace in the following weeks, the same is being wished for the Marc Webb movie. It is reportedly a hopeful thing for the exhibitors as the walk-ups are happening, and the collections depend largely on that.

Mufasa: The Lion King became one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2024. It is the sixth biggest film of the year, collecting $253.28 million in the United States and $717.4 million worldwide. It was made on a reported budget of $200 million. Meanwhile, Snow White has a much higher budget than Mufasa, between $250 million and $270 million.

Snow White, led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was released on March 21.

