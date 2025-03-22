The Disney live-action reimagining, Snow White is was widely released on Friday, including in China. The film is set to open with decent numbers at the box office in North America. Meanwhile, the film experienced a depressing start at the Chinese box office. Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler seemingly failed to draw viewers on its opening day. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film’s collection from the Thursday previews is on par with Wonka, a musical fantasy starring Timothee Chalamet. The Chinese feature, Ne Zha 2, earned way more than the Disney feature; it was Ne Zha 2’s 8th Friday. According to reports, the movie had an estimated budget between $250 million and $270 million and is Disney’s tentpole movie.

Based on Luiz Fernando’s report, Snow White landed on the rough side at the box office in China. The film did not even score $500K on its opening day this Friday. According to the report, Gal Gadot’s movie raked in $255K only on its release day in China from over 34k screenings. This is significantly lower than The Little Mermaid and Wicked. In addition, the pre-sales numbers for Saturday are also very unsatisfactory.

When released in China, The Little Mermaid collected $540K, and Wicked raked in $361K over 26K screenings. Marc Webb’s Disney feature registered $110K only in pre-sales for Saturday when it is playing on 30K screenings. The exhibitors have taken away 4K screenings from yesterday. It is projected to collect between $900K and $1.2 million on its three-day opening weekend. It will reportedly be one of the lowest debuts post-COVID for a Hollywood tentpole in China.

Snow White collected $3.5 million from Thursday previews at the box office in North America. This is the same as Wonka’s $3.5 million release day gross but lower than Mufasa: The Lion King’s $3.3 million. It has collected more than Maleficent 2’s $2.3 million but lower than Maleficent’s $4.2 million. It is way below Aladdin’s $7 million. The Disney feature is eyeing a three-day opening of $45 million to $50 million in North America.

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was released on March 21.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office stories & updates!

Must Read: Mickey 17 Worldwide Box Office: Robert Pattinson’s Biggie To Suffer A Massive Loss Of Over $70 Million?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News