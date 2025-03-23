The MCU movie Captain America: Brave New World is reaping the benefits of Snow White’s mediocre welcome at the box office in North America. This is, in turn, helping it surpass Black Adam’s worldwide haul. It is not the brightest star in the MCU but is still trying to earn some profit until it is in the theatres. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Captain America 4 was expected to suffer after the release of Snow White, but due to the mixed word-of-mouth, the MCU movie has less to worry about. Although Anthony Mackie has been lauded for taking up the mantle of Cap after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, the film’s shallow narration is hampering the collections. The film introduced a few new characters, and it will be interesting to see how they end up in Marvel’s future projects.

Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World lost numerous theatres this Friday due to the release of Snow White, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The report stated that it collected $1.1 million on its 6th Friday, maintaining a stronghold at the box office in North America. The movie lost -350 theatres on Thursday. Captain America 4 witnessed a decline of -27.1% from last Friday, hitting the $189.1 million cume in the US.

Captain America 4 is expected to collect $3.5 million to $4.5 million during its sixth three-day weekend. It collected $203.54 million overseas, taking the worldwide cume to $392.66 million. It is now less than $1 million away from surpassing Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam.

For the unversed, Black Adam was led by The Rock and Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, and Pierce Brosnan in supporting roles and was released in 2022. It had a massive budget and a box office failure. Black Adam collected only $168.15 million in the US, along with $225.30 million overseas. Therefore the worldwide total was $393.45 million. Captain America 4 is set to beat the DC flop this weekend.

In addition, Mackie’s film is also expected to surpass MCU’s Eternals. The movie, starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, collected $402.06 million in its global run. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14.

