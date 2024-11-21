Whether you’re a Marvel or DC comics fan, you’ve come across the name Barry Keoghan. He has played roles like Druig in “Eternals” and the Joker in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Before landing these roles, Barry Keoghan had his eyes set on another comic book character: Spider-Man.

Spider-Man stands out among other Marvel superheroes, with an impact and cultural significance like no other in history. Tom Holland currently portrays the role of Spider-Man, which is famous and highly coveted by many actors eager to wear the red and blue suit of web-slinger fame, including Barry Keoghan.

Barry Keoghan Made The Spider-Man Short Film When The Superhero Was Being Cast

About a decade ago, makers were finding their next Spider-Man after Andrew Garfield, and actors were waiting for their casting calls. Keoghan took a different approach to secure an audition. Instead of waiting for the call, he made a short film with himself as the spidey.

He revealed this incident during a conversation with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast. “They were casting the new Spider-Man,” said Keoghan. “And let me get this straight: no one beats Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. But yeah, I found a little Spider-Man costume in a pound shop. I remember going out to film [the short], and my Granny going, ‘Where are you going with that?’ and I was like, ‘I’m making a short movie.’ But yeah, I’m always making short films.” – Keoghan to Josh Horowitz

Keoghan recounted how he found a Spider-Man costume at a local shop and decided to film himself in it. The short film is still up on YouTube for fans to check out. In the movie, he picks up a neat American accent and dons the role of Peter Parker with a final tease of him in Spider-Man gear.

However, this unconventional technique didn’t earn him a call for auditions. The role went to Holland instead, who Keoghan adores as Spider-Man. While his attempt to land the web-slinger ultimately didn’t pan out, Keoghan has had a great career trajectory, including a BAFTA Award and being nominated for the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscar.

