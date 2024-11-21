Robert Di Niro is ready to enter the television space with the political thriller Zero Day, and his countless fans cannot hold their excitement as his show premieres on Netflix on February 20. This marks the first time Robert Di Niro is entering into a show of this kind. It will feature him as George Mullen, a former American President who is called upon to protect the government against a vicious cyber-attack.

Zero Day’s plot centers around a fictitious political scene that is very close to reality

The show centers around the happening of a 9/11-like attack where a political climate that is bitterly divided into fragments sees a former president, Geroge Mullen, entering into the fray to oversee the response on a Zero Day Commission.

The show is set in a fictional world but has uncanny resemblances to the modern world of politics, as Angela Bassett plays the character of current president Mitchell. The plot centers around the current world’s lack of trust and consistent political ambitions and how that plays an intriguing role in this conspiracy theory-based show.

Zero Day makers rope in New York Times reporter Michael S. Schmidt as Executive producer

The makers wanted to get things right in the show. They needed someone who knew about the workings of the governments and thereby roped in Michael S. Schmidt, a New York Times investigative reporter, to keep things authentic. “No inauthentic ideas took root because they would be immediately dismissed in our brainstorming process,” Newman says. “If it doesn’t feel real, it’s a wasted exercise.” Said Newmann, as per Vanity Fair.

As the show gets its release date, fans will now be looking forward to seeing Robert Di Niro in action in a new format and avatar. With seasoned professionals at work, February 20 is the date to watch out for as Zero Day premieres on Netflix.

