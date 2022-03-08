All the mainstream headlines are dominated by The Batman that stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Matt Reeves. The movie hit shores on March 4 and has been having a very successful Box Office run ever since. While there were many mysteries attached to the movie since it was in production, they all got answered. But turns out the makers have left us with one and that will only be answered in the sequel. We are obviously talking about Barry Keoghan and his character.

There might be spoilers and we can’t avoid them. If you are unaware, The Batman was more of a detective story than the superhero saga. The movie saw Riddler creating havoc in Gotham City and targeting all the elite. Bruce Wayne takes him to Arkham after busting him and follows a very evil plan that Riddler had already laid before getting arrested.

As the climax progressed, the plan partially failed and entered Barry Keoghan as a mysterious character. The actor is speculated to be playing Joker, but the makers have credited him as ‘Arkham Inmate’. Turns out Barry is now talking about the film and the part.

“He’s brilliant, man,” Barry Keoghan told Esquire Middle East talking about The Batman maker Matt Reeves. “And Reeves and Dylan Clark especially and together were amazing to me—really, really amazing to me. And, you know, getting to be part of the Batman universe is [a huge deal for me]. I’m a fanboy of these movies, and especially the Batman universe. So be to be in that world, I’m still pinching myself.”

Barry Keoghan was later asked about his The Batman character and what went into shaping it. He was careful about what he said. “I can’t really go into that,” he confessed. “All I can say is it was a joy to work with Matt and Dylan Clark on that movie. That’s all.”

To our surprise, Barry Keoghan revealed that he also filmed a scene with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne but that didn’t make it to the final cut. He added, “I want to see that as well.” He then revealed that Matt Reeves is keen on releasing that scene too. “It’s a very cool scene,” he said at the time. “And I’m sure we’ll release the scene after the movie comes out because it’s a really cool deleted scene.”

