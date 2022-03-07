Rihanna does not shy away from calling people out whenever necessary, no matter who the other person is. Her fans love the ‘bosslady’ attitude she carries around, especially when she hits back at haters and trolls with befitting savage replies on the internet. The audience got to see a glimpse of her temper when she threw a stack of cash on Stephen Hill right before walking on the stage with a bright smile across her face.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Riri has lately been in the news ever since she made her pregnancy official through Instagram. She posted a bunch of pictures in a bright pink puffer jacket, flaunting her baby bump and adding a bunch of jewellery to her urban cool look, keeping it stylish yet comfortable. In her most recent appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, the singer was seen wearing a skin-fit aqua blue jumpsuit and several mom-to-bes have lately been taking cues from her looks.

Advertisement

In the year 2015, Rihanna was one of the most discussed celebrities in tabloids and the internet and one of the many reasons for this was the incident that occurred at BET Awards 2015. In a clip that went viral back then, Riri could be seen slapping a stack of cash right on the BET President of Programming, Stephen Hill’s face before walking away with an extremely pissed expression on her face. Stephen also seemed quite stunned at what had just happened but viewers did not get to see the rest of it as the camera was focused on the stage thereafter.

It was later revealed by news organizations that the whole incident was just a staged performance to promote Rihanna’s song B*tch Better Have My Money. The singer also posted a picture with Stephen Hill, clearing the air about their feud mentioning how they ‘RIHunited’. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the music industry.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor To Matthew Perry, Celebs Have Tried This One Dating App & Here’s Their Experiences!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube