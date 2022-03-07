Jamie Lee Curtis On Lindsay Lohan: "She's Had A Lot On Her Plate At A Very Young Age"

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis loves that Lindsay Lohan is “settling into a really happy domestic life”.

Lohan shot to international stardom as a child, starring in the 1998 movie ‘The Parent Trap’.

Jamie Lee Curtis told ‘People (The TV Show!)’: “She is a great talent. And she’s had a lot on her plate at a very young age. It seems like she is settling into a really happy domestic life – she’s engaged.”

Lindsay Lohan is set to marry financier Bader Shammas, and Jamie Lee Curtis is “just happy that she’s happy”, after previously struggling with drink and drug issues, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘Halloween’ actress said: “We’re in contact, and the fact that she can poke fun at herself a little (means) we can all poke fun at ourselves, believe me.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan is said to be planning a “small and intimate” wedding.

The actress recently gave her fans an insight into her upcoming wedding, revealing that it’ll be a “family-focused” occasion.

She said: “I want to keep it small and intimate and just, you know, family-focused and just really beautiful.”

The ‘Mean Girls’ star has also promised she won’t turn into a bridezilla in the coming weeks.

Lindsay Lohan noted that even on her birthday, she’s more focused on other people and how they’re doing, rather than herself.

