Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan return after 22 years to Disney’s Freaky Friday sequel, filled with more chaos, fun, and laughter. Well, this time it’s a quadruple swap following the first body swap experience in the original 2003 hit. On Saturday, June 7, Disney India unveiled the trailer of Freakier Friday, the eagerly anticipated sequel to the classic, Freaky Friday. The comedy drama is set to hit Indian theaters on August 8th, and it’s the craziest swap madness.

The trailer promises a wild ride of surprises, mischiefs, and nostalgia fun as Freakier Friday takes body swapping to a whole new level. Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, the story picks up years after they endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

As they navigate the myriad challenges when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might strike twice. Now, their family has grown, and new challenges lead to another unpredictable swap, only this time involving four people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios)

What To Expect In Freakier Friday?

The trailer shows Lindsay Lohan’s character Anna has a daughter named Harper, and she is planning her second wedding. She is set to marry a British restaurateur who has a daughter named Lily. But things aren’t smooth, given the body swap chaos. Just like the first movie, a run-in with a fortune teller causes another body swap, but this time it’s four people. Anna swaps bodies with her daughter Harper, and Tess switches with Lily.

This new mix-up leads to hilarious situations, family drama, and lots of fun as everyone tries to understand each other better.

Freakier Friday Cast & Crew

The highly anticipated Freakier Friday trailer has arrived, bringing a fresh dose of mischief and madness as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles. Joining them are Rosalind Chao, Vanessa Bayer, Mark Harmon, and Manny Jacinto. The film also stars new cast members – Sophia Hammons, Julia Butters, and Never Have I Ever actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Freakier Friday Is helmed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra and produced by Andrew Gunn, who also bankrolled the first movie, jointly collaborating with former Disney executive Kristin Burr.

The movie will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025, in both English and Hindi. Get ready for a wild, multigenerational body-swap adventure like never before!

Freakier Friday English Trailer

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina Scores Big With Audiences, Matching The Series’ Best Rating

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News