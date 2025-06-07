Dakota Johnson (daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) is a popular actress who has made her name in the Hollywood industry with dedication and hard work. Over the years, she has earned critical acclaim and commercial success by portraying different characters in movies like The Lost Daughter, Black Mass, and the Fifty Shades franchise. While her fans love her work, many are also eager to know more about her personal life.

While Dakota has been the subject of many relationship rumors and dating speculation, she has mostly made news for her longtime romance with Coldplay rocker Chris Martin. Unfortunately, Dakota and Chris recently parted ways, leaving the whole industry stunned. Now that they are no longer together and the actress is once again single, let’s look at her ex-boyfriends and rumored hook-ups.

1. Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress’s most recent relationship was with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin. They have reportedly been dating since 2017, and after eight years of their relationship, and an alleged low-key engagement, reports suggest they have decided to split. In one of the past interviews with Elle UK, Dakota once talked about their relationship and said, “We’ve been together for quite a while. And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Now that they are over, a close source confirmed to People that, “It feels final this time.” Their breakup rumors surfaced in 2019 and 2024 as well, but a representative revealed they were happy together at the time and there was no issue in their loving paradise. The source even mentioned, “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers. They are balancing things the best they can.” But seems everything has fallen apart for the final time.

For those who don’t know, Chris Martin was previously married to Gwyneth Paltrow, and they even co-parent their kids, Moses and Apple. Gwyneth and Dakota had a huge history, but the Madame Web actress had been quite involved with the kids. Once she told Bustle, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”

People reports that Dakota Johnson and Coldplay’s Chris Martin have split. pic.twitter.com/6T8hP4zx1H — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 4, 2025

2. Dakota Johnson & Matthew Hitt

Welsh singer Matthew Hitt and Dakota Johnson reportedly dated from 2014 to 2016. They first went public with their relationship at the end of 2013 and parted ways in the beginning of 2015. But soon enough, they got back together only to realize it won’t work. They had been in an on-again and off-again relationship.

A source close to them first reported their final breakup to Just Jared (via E! News) and said, “Dakota and Matthew have dated on-and-off for the past two years.” The insider further stated, “They didn’t get a chance to see much of each other recently because their work schedules didn’t align. She’s been up in Vancouver shooting the Fifty Shades trilogy.”

Matthew Hitt e Dakota Johnson si sono frequentati da aprile 2014 a luglio 2016. (2 anni e 3 mesi)

Lei aveva 24 anni e lui 27.

Lei è alta 1,71cm e lui 1,88cm.

Lei è della bilancia e lui dei gemelli.

Lei è americana e lui gallese. pic.twitter.com/faydXI48MI — Il dramma di Giulia (@___livia95___) May 31, 2023

3. Dakota Johnson & Jordan Masterson

Dakota has mostly kept her personal life private. But after being under wraps for a long time, it was disclosed that the Fifty Shades actress was dating Jordan Masterson, who also happens to be an actor, from 2011 to 2014. The ex-couple were spotted together on various occasions, but when she started to shoot the film series Fifty Shades, Jordan supposedly got jealous of Dakota’s exposure.

Although we don’t know the real reason behind their breakup, reports (via CelebrityLaundry) were rife that they were moving apart because of the aforementioned reason. Their fans hoped they could fight through their issues as they had been together for so long, but it didn’t go as planned.

Dakota Johnson, Jordan Masterson em Málaga, Espanha Março 2013 (8) pic.twitter.com/NBZP5YCTIH — Dakota Johnson News Brasil (@DJNewsBRA) August 20, 2014

4. Dakota Johnson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Although there has been no official confirmation on this, Dakota and Benedict Cumberbatch were once rumored to be dating. The speculation sparked after they were spotted dining together. Neither the Materialist actress nor the Doctor Strange actor ever mentioned it. Was just it just another platonic lunch or something more? We’ll never know!

thinking about dakota johnson and benedict cumberbatch having lunch together pic.twitter.com/UAauKc2SYD — connie (@RAlDENSH0GUN) December 2, 2020

Dakota Johnson had experienced many ups and downs in her personal life, but it seemed she had finally found her true love and happiness in Chris Martin. But that ship sailed before it could become something in the future.

On the work front, Dakota is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Materialists, which she will star in alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film is scheduled to release on June 13, 2025.

