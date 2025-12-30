Dakota Johnson has had a noteworthy year in 2025 with two indie films released. From a breakout indie hit to a character comedy ensemble, her 2025 slate demonstrates her evolving presence in Hollywood. After flops like Madame Web, she needed to do something to turn around, but did she achieve a 100% success ratio in 2025? Scroll below to find out.

Dakota Johnson’s 2025 releases

Johnson had two releases this year, and the first film to be released was the romance drama, Materialists. It was in the news since the casting was announced as Johnson stars in a romance triangle alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film by Celine Song features Dakota as a matchmaker with Evans as her aspiring actor ex-boyfriend and Pedro as a charming millionaire.

Dakota Johnson’s second film this year was Splitsville, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and then had a theatrical release in August. She plays Julie in the film, and it also features Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Michael Angelo Covino in supporting roles. Both Materialists and Splitsville are indie films, and with them, she continues to explore diverse roles and deepen her creative influence.

Dakota Johnson’s 2025 success ratio

Materialists from A24 became the first indie film of 2025 to cross the $100 million milestone at the box office. Made on a budget of $20 million, only Dakota Johnson‘s film collected $107.9 million at the worldwide box office. It is therefore a massive hit commercially. Meanwhile, Splitsville’s reported budget is also $20 million, but it was not remotely as successful as Materialists. It collected $3.4 million only at the worldwide box office.

Materialists – $107.9 million [success]

[success] Splitsville – $3.4 million [not successful]

Total – $111.3 million

Thus, Dakota Johnson will end 2025 with a success ratio of 50% which is not a bad thing at all after flops like Madame Web and Daddio. Dakota’s has Verity in the pipeline, which is slated to be released in 2026.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses This 2025 Thriller With 150% More Production Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News