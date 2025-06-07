John Wick’s world expands with Ballerina, a spin-off starring Ana de Armas that has finally arrived in theaters. The audiences are embracing the film enthusiastically even though critics gave it a lower score than other entries in the franchise.

The critics’ rating started at 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has since dipped further, but viewers clearly disagree. The audience rating has soared to 94%, which is even more than John Wick: Chapter 4 (93%) and has become the highest in the series.

How Ballerina Compares to Other John Wick Films

This strong fan response comes after more than 500 verified ratings, showing that Ballerina might climb even higher before settling. For comparison, the original John Wick holds the lowest audience score at 82%, followed by Chapter 2 with 85%. Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which happens alongside Ballerina in the story timeline, improved to 86%, while Chapter 4 leads with 93%.

Ana de Armas and Action Scenes Win Fans Over Despite Slow Start

The film takes a bit to find its footing, with some slow scenes and a heavy backstory at the start. But Ana de Armas’s performance and the wild action sequences soon pull the story into the fast-paced style fans expect. Many feel it could be time for the original hero to step back and let new characters carry the series forward.

The opening weekend will be key to how Ballerina performs at the box office. This year has been tough for many movies, but the film faces stiff competition. Recent hits like A Minecraft Movie, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, and Final Destination Bloodlines have kept audiences busy. More recently, Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning have dominated theaters.

