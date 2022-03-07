It’s quite easy for an ordinary person to sign up for any dating app. But when you’re a celebrity, you have to be really careful or your personal life could be all out in the public. Apparently, there’s a dating app called Raya that has witnessed several celebrities from Friends star Matthew Perry, Ben Affleck to Demi Lovato trying their luck in love. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor is on the app as well. Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, Raya is an ultra-exclusive dating app for the affluent and famous, with a 100,000-strong waiting list. Niall Horan, Noah Centineo, Olivia Rodrigo have also tried their hands on the online platform. And wait, there are even stories that will intrigue you.

Below are details on celebrities that tried Raya and how their experience went:

Matthew Perry

As per reports, Matthew tried the dating app after his split with fiance Molly Hurwitz. In 2020, TikTok user Kate Haralson even matched with the Friends star and shared a clip of their video chat. She had also revealed feeling ‘uncomfortable’ at times during the call.

Ben Affleck

Well, this one is no secret. TikToker Nivine Jay had rejected Ben Affleck on the dating app thinking it to be a fake account. She later revealed as per DailyMail, “Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram.”

Niall Horan

Post his split with Hailee Steinfield, Niall Horan tried his luck on Raya. As per Elitedaily, “When his profile started popping up on Raya, it became clear that he’s single and back on the dating scene.”

As per reports even Neha Sharma along with Janhvi Kapoor have been on Raya at some point. Details of the same still remain under wraps and there remains no confirmation to the same.

