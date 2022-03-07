Back in 2016 when Batman v/s Superman [2016] had released in India, it had enjoyed an opening day of 8.25 crores and then the first weekend of 25.00 crores. Now that The Batman [2022] has arrived, it is doing similar business. After its first weekend (and Thursday paid previews), the film stands at 25 crores*, what with Sunday adding further 10 crores* to its overall collections.

Of course, that film had an added advantage of Superman in there as well and that’s a far more popular superhero as well. Still, The Batman has done quite well to catch up even in isolation.

Yes, the numbers are nowhere close to how a Marvel film does in India. There is a lot of debate around Marvel v/s DC films but it is pretty much settled in India as it’s the former which leads by leaps and bounds. That can well be seen in the manner in which not just Avengers and Spider-Man films do in India but also the likes of Captain America, Thor and Black Panther movies have done in the past.

Coming back to The Batman, the film is set to do business in the vicinity of 55-60 crores in India, which would be good enough to get into the safety zone. There is a challenge ahead though since a flow of biggies has already started with Radhe Shyam this Friday, Bachchan Pandey a week later and then RRR before March comes to a close.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

