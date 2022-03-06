Everything that is happening around Kanye West aka Ye has created a whirlpool across the globe and people cannot make out of this is real or staged. For the rapper, it’s his reality, but the twists and turns in it are hard to digest. While he has been making all sorts of wild and bold statements ever since Kim Kardashian is announced single, he was in the news before that for his relationship with Julia Fox. The two had a brief episode and now the model opens up about the pressure.

If you are away from the Kanye-Kim-Pete-Julia (and some more) drama, after separating from former wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye in late 2021 found love in Julia Fox. The two were completely in love, at least as per their statements. But it wasn’t meant to be for a long time, and they broke up within two months of seeing each other.

Julia Fox, who is now away from the whole row, opens up on how pressuring it was to date Kanye West and how she lost 15 Pounds during it. Her comments are contradictory to the times when she called dating Ye the best thing to have happened to her. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per New York Times, Julia Fox who rose to global fame after she started seeing Kanye West says she tried to make things work but it wasn’t sustainable. “I tried my best to make it work,” she said. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

When asked if they were exclusive as a couple, Fox said “I don’t think so.” Adding if the relationship was fake or for publicity, she said, “I mean, there were definitely elements of it that were real.”

Julia Fox opened up if Kanye West and her were really boyfriend and girlfriend. Fox said, “I don’t think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

