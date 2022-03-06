Two days have passed and it still feels like a bad dream and someone will wake us up. Legendary cricketer and the most adorable person on Instagram, Shane Warne breathed his last on Friday leaving a void that will never be filled again. Full of life and a man with a broad smile, Warne spread happiness throughout his career and the player was even involved and fond of the acting world. He was connected with a lot of names from Bollywood and Hollywood.

The involvement was so much that he had even planned to collaborate with a Bollywood filmmaker once. Yes, you read that right. Just after his retirement, the buzz was that he is all set to try his hand at acting in a Bollywood movie and is even in talks for one. At that point, he even revealed that there was An offer and someone has something for him.

Later spilling the tea, Shane Warne confirmed that an Indian Production company was in talks to make his biopic. The plans got delayed due to the Covid-19 breakout. But did you know he wanted Brad Pitt or Leonardo DiCaprio to play him in the said biopic? Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per News18, Shane Warne talking about the biopic said, “A guy has written a script about it, this company want to shoot it, so it’s basically a Hollywood movie shot for India. And they’re basing it on my story of how we put together the Royals in 2008 and they’ve ‘Hollywood-ised’ it. It’s all sorts of s*x, dr*gs and rock ‘n’ roll stuff.”

He later added that he wants either Leonardo DiCaprio or Brad Pitt to play him in the film. Little did the world know he won’t be alive to see that happen. Shane Warne (52) breathed his last on 4th March in Thailand. The cause of death is suspected heart attack.

