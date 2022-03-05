James Gunn has come out in support of Pete Davidson after Kanye West shared the disturbing music video for his song ‘Eazy.’ In the claymation video, West can be seen kidnapping and burying Pete to his neck and sowing rose seeds around him. When the roses blossom, Ye is putting them on a truck and driving away.

For the unversed, Ye gave his now ex-wife Kim Kardashian a truckload full of roses on his Valentine’s Day, which is what the music video represents. The drama between the comedian and the rapper started when rumours around Pete and Kim brewing a romance started.

After the speculations around Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship increased, Kanye West took to his Instagram to rant about the SNL star. Now, when the news of the KUWTK star being legally single broke out, Ye posted that video. The music video received backlash from fans and a few celebs as well, including Marvel and DC director James Gunn.

James Gunn is known for using his social media to be vocal about several things like his projects. Now, he is using the platform to support Davidson after Kanye West released the ‘Eazy’ music video. “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know,” GOTG helmer said. “A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” he continued.

For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022

Moreover, Kim K herself liked the tweet by the director. Furthermore, The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco, aka Penny, also commented ‘Fact’ with a heart emoji on a screenshot of the make-up mogul liking James’ tweet. Cuoco and Pete are working on the upcoming movie ‘Meet Cute.’

Amidst supporting Pete Davidson during the whole drama between him and Kanye West, James Gunn is busy filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be hitting the screens in 2023.

