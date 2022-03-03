Kanye West has released a new animated video of his song “Eazy” with The Game, in which Pete Davidson is being kidnapped and buried. The drama between Ye and Pete continues while just recently Kim Kardashian got her legal emancipation from West. The makeup mogul was declared ‘legally single’ and will no longer use the rapper’s surname.

For the unversed, the drama started when rumours of Kim and Pete dating began. Even though Ye has been spotted with a few women ever since he and the KUWTK star called it quits last year. But it seems like watching Kim with a new guy didn’t settle well with the rapper who took to his Instagram to rant and ‘threaten’ Davidson.

The posts were deleted, and Kanye West apologised for his social media outburst, but he is still not over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s alleged romance. The Donda rapper posted an animated video of his new song ‘Eazy.’ In the video, a figure who is assumed to represent Ye can be seen imagining what it’d be like to kidnap and bury Pete.

Kanye West is seen covering the head of a figure resembling Pete Davidson with a sack and kidnapping him. He continues with tying up Davidson’s character and driving to an abandoned place. Then he buries the comedian up to his neck and sows rose seeds around his head. The flowers gradually blossom, and Davidson, who is still alive, watches as the rapper picks some and puts them into a truck.

Check out the music video here:

From what it is being said the ending refers to Kim Kardashian receiving a truck full of flowers on Valentine’s Day “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE,” was written in the end, with the word “SKETE” scratched out.

Amongst all this drama between Pete Davidson and Kanye West, the rapper was spotted with Kim Kardashian’s look-alike Chaney Jones after separating from Julia Fox.

