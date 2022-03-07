Amid the multiple movements on the internet that demand the return of their favourite film characters, none can be compared to the euphoria around Hugh Jackman and his fans who want him back as Wolverine. It was a very emotional day when he bid his final goodbye to the character in 2017’s Logan and we can already see that lump in your throat. The man became synonymous with the Superhero and there is no way one can not think about Hugh & Wolverine in the same line.

Hugh played Wolverine in the X-Men franchise for two decades. Yes, 20 years and finally put a full stop with Logan. The actor has been stubborn about his decision and said it is the end of the character for him. But did you know that Jackman was almost not cast as the iconic superhero when Fox first auditioned him? Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per CBR, screenwriter David Hayter revealed that Hugh Jackman wasn’t the first choice and was too good to be Wolverine. He said, “The first time Hugh Jackman read, he didn’t get cast. He was great, but he was the nicest guy in the world and he was very tall and super handsome, so we didn’t think he was Wolverine.”

Initially, when Hugh Jackman was announced as Wolverine, there was some resistance from the audience too. But when the actor sprinkled his magic on the big screen, he soon became a favourite.

Hayter then revealed that the roll had almost gone to Dougray Scott. “Tom Rothman, the head of Fox, said it was going to be Dougray Scott, so we cast him while he was doing Mission: Impossible II and we kept getting calls from Tom Cruise saying, ‘We just need him a little longer.”

David Hayter added, “When we were about to start shooting the movie, we hadn’t seen Wolverine or fit him for costumes so we sent costumer Louise Mingenbach down to Australia to fit him, and it turned out he had been in a motorcycle accident shooting Mission: Impossible II and he’s dropped down to like 150 pounds. It just wasn’t going to work.”

And that is how Hugh Jackman came on board. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

