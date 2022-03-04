Abhijeet Bhattacharya is a well-known playback singer who has reportedly sung 6034 songs in over 1000 films. However, more than the songs he made headlines for his hate-spewing Tweets against women and Pakistanis. He even took a dig at Karan Johar his depression, his sexuality and of course, Fawad Khan, all in one tweet.

Bollywood playback singer and full-time troll Abhijeet has been out of action since 2017 as his Twitter has been suspended. Twitter suspended his account after he posted a bunch of derogatory tweets, mostly against women.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya took to Twitter, back in October 2016, and tweeted calling Karan Johar ‘Mehbooba’ and he is depressed because Fawad Khan ditched him. Not just that, the singer even called the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director ‘Mrs Karan Johar Khan’.

The singer wrote, “Another #lovejihad .. Mehbooba #KaranJohar is in depression ..pak lover fawad ditched bechari Mrs @karanjohar khan”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s derogatory tweet came in response to news that the Kapoor & Sons actor would not be the first guest on Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan. He also appeared in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The film also faced a lot of opposition after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) threatened to halt the release of the film as Pakistani actor Fawad starred in it. However, the star was away from all the controversy. He was in Pakistan to attend to his wife who is expecting to deliver soon.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya received a lot of criticism for his mad comments on Twitter time and again. He was known for singing some of Shah Rukh Khan’s best-known on-screen songs. However, later he turned into a right-wing troll on Twitter following his failed singing career.

