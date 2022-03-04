Though there was quite some distance between Gangubai Kathiawadi [39.12 crores] and Ram Leela [51.49 crores] after the first three days, the gap has diminished a bit after the first week. While Ram Leela stood at 82 crores, Gangubai Kathiawadi is at 68.53 crores*. Considering the fact that both are Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed films, the comparisons are inevitable.

What would be interesting though to see is how do the two films compare when it comes to the lifetime scores. While it’s a given now that eventually Sanjay Leela Bhansali will score yet another century with the Alia Bhatt starrer, the question is how big. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone‘s Ram Leela had a lifetime score of 110 crores and that score should eventually be surpassed by Gangubai Kathiawadi. However the next best in line, Bajirao Mastani [188 crores], is out if question.

This is how the first seven day collections of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed films look like:

Padmaavat – 150.50 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 86.15 crores

Ram Leela – 82 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 68.53 crores*

Guzaarish – 21.54 crores

Guzaarish is an aberration here at No. 5 and it was a major flop. In terms of the lifetime score, Devdas was much bigger as it stood at 42 crores. In terms of the adjusted score, it could well end up competing with Bajirao Mastani.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

