The world is watching Ukraine and Russia right now! Considering the situation’s sensitivity, many are worried about Indian students stuck in the country amid war.

Advertisement

In order to save these kids from the hostile environment, Sonu has come forward again.

Rightly hailed as the nation’s hero, Sonu Sood has rescued many Indian students and travelled them to safe territory. While sharing the incredible news, the humanitarian wrote,

Tough times for our students in Ukraine & probably my toughest assignment till date. Fortunately we managed to help many students cross the border to safe territory. Lets keep trying. They need us. Thank You @eoiromania🇮🇳 @IndiaInPoland @meaindia for your prompt help.

Jai Hind🇮🇳 https://t.co/q9oJ428pHu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 2, 2022

Advertisement

In his post, Sonu Sood also congratulated the Indian Government, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Indian Embassy for doing a great job and applauded their efforts to bring back students. He also thanked them for their constant support.

The Indian Government has already evacuated many students from Ukraine. It is continuously working towards getting all the children out of the hostile country through the Ganga operation.

Relieved students thanked Sonu Sood and shared video messages. One said, “I got stuck in Kyiv for a long time. It was Sonu Sood sir and his team who helped us to get out of there. With their help, we are now at Lviv, a relatively safer place. We finally will come out of Ukraine and reach India. Sonu Sood’s team helped us a lot. It is because of them that we are here now. Every once in a while, they call to ask how we are and are helping us financially. Thank you, Sonu Sood and his team.”

Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly towards rescuing Indian students from Ukraine. It is not the first time that the philanthropist has gone all out to help the nation. During Covid-19, the actor became massive support for many across the country.

Must Read: Bobby Deol Discards Nepotism In Bollywood By Giving His Own Example, Says “For 3 Years, I Was Lost In My Own Sorrows…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube