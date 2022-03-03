Tiger Shroff Starrer Poori Gal Baat Team Slammed Over Similarities With EXO Member Kai’s Peaches
Tiger Shroff Starrer Poori Gal Baat Team Accused Of Plagiarism As K-Pop Fans Find It Similar To EXO Member Kai’s Peaches ( Photo Credit – Song Still )

Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood at the moment who is also massively followed for his dancing skills. The actor has been working on a series of projects since the last two years and one of them is a music video that was dropped just a few days back. The song, Poori Gal Baat and its official MV have lately been facing a lot of backlash from K-pop fans for the similarity it shares with Kai’s single, Peaches.

For the unversed, Tiger will be seen starring in a series of sequel movies, most of which have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. One of these is Siddharth Anand’s Rambo which is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 according to some of the speculations. Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan has also been in the production stage for a while now and will probably release this year itself. Apart from Tiger, this mystery drama will star Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon in key roles.

A few days back, the song Poori Gal Baat, starring Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff was released on YouTube, instantly making it a topic of discussion on social media. Initially, the song was vividly praised but with time, netizens started noticing similarities between the song and the one released by EXO member Kai called Peaches.

It is a known fact that Tiger Shroff is a fan of Kai’s work as he has been very vocal about his affection for the K-pop idol. However, these plagiarism accusations have now been taking the internet by storm as most viewers are upset that due credit was not given while releasing the video.

The audience drew comparisons between not just the hook tune of the songs but also between the basic concept of the two music videos. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

