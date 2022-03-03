Tiger Shroff is one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood at the moment who is also massively followed for his dancing skills. The actor has been working on a series of projects since the last two years and one of them is a music video that was dropped just a few days back. The song, Poori Gal Baat and its official MV have lately been facing a lot of backlash from K-pop fans for the similarity it shares with Kai’s single, Peaches.

For the unversed, Tiger will be seen starring in a series of sequel movies, most of which have already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. One of these is Siddharth Anand’s Rambo which is expected to hit the theatres in 2023 according to some of the speculations. Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan has also been in the production stage for a while now and will probably release this year itself. Apart from Tiger, this mystery drama will star Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon in key roles.

A few days back, the song Poori Gal Baat, starring Mouni Roy and Tiger Shroff was released on YouTube, instantly making it a topic of discussion on social media. Initially, the song was vividly praised but with time, netizens started noticing similarities between the song and the one released by EXO member Kai called Peaches.

It is a known fact that Tiger Shroff is a fan of Kai’s work as he has been very vocal about his affection for the K-pop idol. However, these plagiarism accusations have now been taking the internet by storm as most viewers are upset that due credit was not given while releasing the video.

The audience drew comparisons between not just the hook tune of the songs but also between the basic concept of the two music videos. Here’s a look at a few reactions.

Tiger make a song which is sound like peaches and mmmh both mixed! Whatever he done but it’s really amazing combination of both music video of kai…If kai doesn’t care (copy) then we also shouldn’t care about tiger recreation. Just saying…#exo @weareoneEXO #kai #TigerShroff — Rashada 🌸 (@RashadaMmmh) March 1, 2022

This is so wrong ‼️@iTIGERSHROFF not acceptable 😡 DUDE WHY HAD YOU PLAGIARISE @weareoneEXO Kai's song PEACHES?! I really loved how he danced on his songs but now THIS! Give credits or have you song deleted and keep it to yourself! #kai #kpop #peaches #TigerShroff #copycat pic.twitter.com/ubcOaO8Kw0 — Yukti Chhippi (@y_tkv_) March 2, 2022

We get it you're a Kai stan but copying his work without giving credits isn't justifiable. This is horrible 🤧😤😤!!

You be stanning him only to copy him🤢🤬 Do it right ,give him credits …@iTIGERSHROFF#copied #TigerShroff #Indianexols #KAI_Peaches #exols pic.twitter.com/YZAjMFGeXY — 아난야 🌹 태용 (@_jih_yo) March 3, 2022

@iTIGERSHROFF #PooriGalBaat 😂😂😂😂 peaches copy….. one thing to be a fan and another to copy it…. Smh #kai — ᴅʀᴀᴋᴇɴ (@adulting_95) March 1, 2022

