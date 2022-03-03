Gangs of Wasseypur by Anurag Kashyap is considered one of the best films and it even received a standing ovation during its screening at Cannes Film Festival. The filmmaker went all out and showed what he can do when he’s given creative liberty. Although it was the most talked-about film, but Salman Khan had said he won’t watch the movie due to its vulgar content as he believes in doing clean films.

The film helped actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi and Vineet Kumar Singh make their way into the mainstream Bollywood cinema. The film also featured, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Piyush Mishra and Tigmanshu Dhulia in pivotal roles.

Both the parts of Gangs of Wasseypur were released within a few months and received great responses from audiences across the globe. However, the only person who wasn’t excited about the film was Salman Khan. The superstar had taken a dig at Anurag Kashyap for making not so clean film. During the same time, Khan was busy promoting Ek Tha Tiger which was released a week after GoW Part 2 hit theatres.

As reported by Zee News, Salman Khan had told, “I am busy promoting my film. I don’t have time to watch other’s films,” he adds, “I do clean films, straight out. Mujhe meri picture main gaali vaali rakhne ki koi zaroorat nahi padti. (I don’t need to use abusive language in my films.) I just want to do my kind of cinema. I just want our filmmakers to make movies with our culture and value system.”

When asked if he plans to watch the Anurag Kashyap directorial in future, the Dabangg star said, “No. I watch films with friends and family. But I can’t take my family to watch that film. Even though everybody is grown up and mature in my family. And we all are adults and aware and very chilled out but I don’t I think I will want to see that film with them.”

Interestingly, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 had a character named Definite Khan played by Zeishan Quadri, who is shown as a big fan of Salman Khan, he often acts and behaves like the superstar in the film.

