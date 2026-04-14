Dacoit Box Office Day 4: Adivi Sesh Loses The Battle To Pradeep Ranganathan

Adivi Sesh is known for his Midas touch at the box office, but it seems his latest outing, Dacoit, is hitting a major roadblock. After a lukewarm weekend, the film faced the dreaded Monday Test, and the results are far from encouraging. The revenge drama is already clashing against the Tamil youth film Love Insurance Kompany starring Pradeep Ranganathan, and now the Telugu-Hindi bilingual is struggling to find its footing.

Adivi Sesh Crumbles On Monday

On Day 4, Adivi Sesh‘s revenge drama saw a significant dip, despite 4,345 shows playing across the country, but the footfalls were disappointing, with an average occupancy of just 8.5%. The clash with LIK slightly dented its prospects, especially in urban centers and overlapping territories, as the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer attracted a youth audience.

Dacoit Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Monday, April 13, Dacoit earned only 2.7 crore at the box office. This is a drop of almost 58% at the box office from the previous day, the first Sunday, which brought 6.4 crore. However, the film has been keeping an average pace at the box office since day 1.

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (Telugu Net + Hindi Net Collection).

Day 1: 5.45 + 1.1 crore: 6.55 crore

Day 2: 5.5 + 1.35 crore: 6.85 crore

Day 3: 4.8 + 1.6 crore: 6.4 crore

Day 4: 2.1 crore + 60 lakh: 2.7 crore

Total: 22.50 crore

Will Adivi Sesh Deliver A Hit?

With a reported budget of 62 crore, the recovery path looks incredibly steep for Adivi Sesh’s film. As of Day 4, it has managed a total of 22.50 crore, which marks only a 36% budget recovery. For a film of this scale, the first Monday should have ideally stayed in the 4-5 crore range to stand a chance at reaching the success mark! In fact, the Hit verdict is far away since the film would need to earn 124 crore to claim that!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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