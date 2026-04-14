Ranveer Singh is proving once again why he is the ultimate box office powerhouse! While most films struggle to breathe by their fourth week, Dhurandhar 2 is breathing fire. On its Day 27, the 4th Tuesday, the spy thriller has pulled off a sensational feat, trending significantly higher than its previous day on BookMyShow.

Ranveer Singh’s Explosion on BMS

The BMS trends for Day 27 are an explosion! Between 1 PM and 2 PM on April 14, the fourth Tuesday, the film sold 8.8K tickets, a massive jump compared to yesterday’s 6K tickets in the same window. If we look at the cumulative sales from 8 AM onwards, the numbers get even better.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 27 BMS Sales

Dhurandhar 2 has recorded 44.1K tickets sold so far today, compared to 27K tickets yesterday. That is a staggering 62.9% jump already, and the evening shows haven’t even peaked yet! While the 4th Tuesday is currently roaring, the film also solidified its position among the all-time greats with its 4th Monday performance.

In a list dominated by sequels and pan-India epics, Dhurandhar 2 has secured a top-tier spot in BMS ticket sales for the 4th Monday, pushing Kantara Chapter 1, out of the top 5 films.

By crossing the 100K mark on its fourth Monday and following it up with a 60%+ jump on Tuesday, Dhurandhar 2 is showing incredible growth at the box office. It has comfortably outperformed massive hits like Stree 2, Gadar 2, and Chhaava in terms of performance in the later days of the release!

Check out the ticket sales of Bollywood films on the fourth Monday on BMS.

Dhurandhar: 158K Pushpa 2: 117K Jawan: 113K Dhurandhar 2‌: 104K Chhaava: 89K Kantara Chapter 1: 73K Mahavatar Narsimha: 57K Stree 2: 53K Laalo: 39K Gadar 2: 35K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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