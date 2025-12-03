Kantara Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, has finally ended its theatrical run. From the opening day, the Kannada magnum opus received a superb response at the worldwide box office. Now, after spending over two months in theaters, it has left the big screens. Mounted on a huge scale, the film managed to gross over 800 crores globally. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

The Kannada mythological action epic was theatrically released on October 2, 2025. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. Such a reception, along with strong pre-release buzz, helped the film have a strong run despite several new releases arriving every week, especially in the Hindi market.

How much did Kantara Chapter 1 earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the final collection update, Kantara Chapter 1 has concluded its run at the Indian box office with a whopping 622.19 crore net. Out of this, 224.53 crore net has come from the Hindi-dubbed version. The original Kannada version accumulated a historic 199.77 crore net. The remaining collection came from Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions. Including GST, the domestic total is 734.18 crore gross.

Overseas, Kantara Chapter 1 underperformed, but still managed to score a century and concluded at 111 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection stands at 845.18 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 622.19 crores

India gross – 734.18 crores

Overseas gross – 111 crores

Worldwide gross – 845.18 crores

Box office verdict

Kantara Chapter 1 was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crores. Against this, it scored 622.19 crore net in India, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 497.19 crores. Calculated further, it equals an impressive 397.75% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super-duper hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 125 crores

India net collection – 622.19 crores

ROI – 497.19 crores

ROI% – 397.75%

Verdict – Super-duper hit

Ends its run as the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film

With 622.19 crore net, the Rishab Shetty starrer ended its run as the 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film at the Indian box office after KGF Chapter 2 (856 crore net). Even globally, it’s the 2nd highest-grosser with a sum of 845.18 crore gross. KGF Chapter 2 is at the top with 1230 crore gross.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 5: Surpasses Raanjhanaa & Becomes Dhanush’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News