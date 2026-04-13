Adivi Sesh is back in the spotlight, with his gritty revenge drama Dacoit making decent noise at the ticket windows. The film starring Sesh alongside the versatile Mrunal Thakur and the brilliant Anurag Kashyap has completed its first weekend, and the global numbers suggest that it is racing toward its first major milestone. As of its first three days, the film is just 3.73 crore away from entering the top 5 list of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 worldwide.

Adivi Sesh’s film has shown a solid trend over its opening weekend, particularly in the overseas circuits. After 3 days, the film managed to rake in a worldwide gross collection of 35.01 crore. With this performance, the film has already shattered the lifetime records of some recent mid-budget releases.

Dacoit Worldwide Box Office

Dacoit has officially surpassed the lifetime collections of Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, which ended its global theatrical run at 22.48 crore. The current target for the film is to displace Nari Nari Naduma Murari from the fifth spot.

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The film, currently sitting at 35.01 crore, needs less than 4 crore to claim that spot and cement its spot in the list for some time at least.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Telugu films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: 303.76 crore The RajaSaab: 206.57 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh: 97.09 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju: 83.85 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari: 38.74 crore

Produced on a reported budget of 62 crore, the current India net collection stands at 19.8 crore, reflecting a budget recovery of 31.9% after the first three days. The crucial Monday test will determine how quickly the film can cross the finish line and start yielding profits.

Dacoit Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the revenge drama at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 19.8 crore

India Gross Collection: 23.36 crore

Budget: 62 crore

Budget Recovery: 31.9%

Overseas Gross Collection: 11.65 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 35.01 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2026 here.

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