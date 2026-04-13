Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 might witness its first big blow at the box office on the fourth Monday. The film has been maintaining an iron grip at the ticket windows since its release. However, as the film enters its fourth week, the dreaded Monday Test is proving to be a challenge. While the film has maintained a legendary streak of staying in the top 5 daily ticket sales on BookMyShow, Day 26 might just be the day that this streak breaks!

Ranveer Singh’s 4th Monday Hurdle

The trends for the fourth Monday are in, and while the numbers are respectable for a film in its 26th day, they aren’t exactly screaming record-breaker just yet. Between 8 AM and 5 PM today, the spy thriller has sold approximately 43.6K tickets on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 26 Box Office BMS Sales

The momentum for the Dhurandhar 2 ticket sales saw a slight spike in the 4 PM – 5 PM window with 5.2K tickets sold, but the mountain to climb is still steep if it wants to cement itself among the all-time greats of the 4th Monday club.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is chasing the benchmarks set by some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. To enter the top 5 ticket sales for a Bollywood film on the 4th Monday, the spy thriller needs to surpass the 73K mark held by Kantara Chapter 1.

As of now, the film is still 29.4K tickets away from entering the list. With evening and night shows yet to be fully accounted for, all eyes are fixed to see if the Lyari King bridges this gap before the clock strikes midnight.

Check out the Top 5 Ticket Sales of Bollywood films on the Fourth Monday on BMS.

Dhurandhar (Part 1): 158K Pushpa 2: 117K Jawan: 113K Chhaava: 89K Kantara Chapter 1: 73K

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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