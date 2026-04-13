Pradeep Ranganathan is back to charm the youngsters, but the box office numbers for his latest outing, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), are telling a story of a missed opportunity over the first weekend. While the film is trending decently, it has narrowly missed out on entering its first major milestone at the box office over the first weekend!

Pradeep Ranganathan Misses The Top 5!

Heading into the weekend, it was expected that LIK would comfortably break into the top 5 highest-grossing Tamil Films of 2026 worldwide. However, at the end of its 3rd day, the film had fallen short of that first big milestone by a margin of almost 3.67 crore.

Love Insurance Kompany Worldwide Box Office

Currently, the #5 spot is held by Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil with 38.75 crore. With Love Insurance Kompany sitting at 35.08 crore, it needs a strong Monday to finally kick the door down and claim its spot in the Top 5.

Check out the Top 5 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films of 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Parasakthi: 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 83.92 crore Youth: 71.46 crore With Love: 39.74 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 38.75 crore

Dude VS Love Insurance Kompany

It would be interesting to see if Pradeep Ranganathan can beat his own track record at this pace. His previous theatrical release, Dude, was a massive success, ending its theatrical run with a lifetime worldwide collection of 114.5 crore. LIK will need exceptional legs during the weekdays and a massive second weekend to challenge the 114.5 crore!

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 22.7 crore

India Gross Collection: 26.78 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 8.3 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 35.08 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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