Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, has finally concluded its theatrical run. Released amid decent expectations, the film performed well at the Indian box office as well as overseas. This resulted in it comfortably crossing the 100 crore mark worldwide and becoming a big hit. Made on a moderate budget, it made hefty returns through its domestic earnings, giving Kollywood a much-needed big success after the underperformance of Coolie and Madharaasi. Keep reading for a detailed closing report!

Reception of the film

The Kollywood romantic comedy film was released on October 17, 2025. It opened to decent to mixed reviews from critics, while among the ticket-buying audience, it received decent word of mouth. Both the lead actors were praised for their performances and chemistry. However, the rom-com received some criticism for its loose second half. Overall, it was described as a one-time watch.

How much did Dude earn at the worldwide box office?

Dude kicked off its journey on a strong note. In India, it opened at 9.75 crores. In the first week, it enjoyed the benefit of the Diwali vacation, but afterwards, it displayed much bigger drops than expected. Still, it managed to emerge as a winner, as the film achieved its goal in the opening week itself. Eventually, after spending four weeks in theatres and witnessing its OTT premiere, the rom-com has concluded its domestic run at an estimated 73.1 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 86.25 crore gross.

In the overseas market, Dude performed well by earning 28.25 crore gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the film ended its worldwide box office run at 114.25 crore gross.

Box office collection breakdown:

India net – 73.1 crores

India gross – 86.25 crores

Overseas gross – 28.25 crores

Worldwide gross – 114.5 crores

Box office verdict of Dude

Reportedly, the Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer was made on a budget of 35 crores. Against this cost, it earned 73.1 crore net, thus delivering an impressive return on investment (ROI) of 38.1 crores. Calculated further, it equals 108.85% or 109% return. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 35 crores

India net collection – 73.1 crores

ROI – 38.1 crores

ROI% – 108.85%

Verdict – Hit

