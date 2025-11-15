Kaantha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, P Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, concluded its opening day on a fair note. Before its release, the film was expected to surpass Kurup and score the 3rd biggest opening for Dulquer in the post-COVID era. However, due to mixed feedback, it failed to receive the extra boost throughout the day. As a result, it managed to pull off the 4th-best start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

The Tamil period thriller drama released yesterday (November 14), and it opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the initial word of mouth has been mixed so far. This has clearly impacted the film’s opening day business, as the big surge was missing in the evening and night shows.

How much did Kaantha earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

Due to limited growth in the evening and night shows, Kaantha scored an estimated 4.1 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office. Including GST, it has earned around 4.83 crore gross. From here, the film needs to gain the pace to post a healthy total by the end of the first weekend.

4th biggest opening for Dulquer Salmaan post-COVID

With 4.1 crore net coming in on day 1, Kaantha has surpassed Chup (3.06 crores) to register Dulquer Salmaan’s 4th best start in the post-COVID era. It made its place below Kurup (5.6 crores). The list is topped by Lucky Baskhar (7.35 crores).

Take a look at the opening day collection of Dulquer Salmaan’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Lucky Baskhar – 7.35 crores King Of Kotha – 6.85 crores Kurup – 5.6 crores Kaantha – 4.1 crores Chup – 3.06 crores Sita Ramam – 2.85 crores Hey Sinamika – 85 lakh

More about the film

The latest Kollywood biggie is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj. It is produced by Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan, Prashanth Potluri, and Jom Varghese under the banners of Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films. The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of 40 crores.

