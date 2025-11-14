Akhanda 2, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is enjoying good buzz in the Telugu market. As we approach the release date, the buzz is intensifying, and all Balayya fans are eagerly anticipating grand celebrations. Undoubtedly, it’s the biggest film of Balayya’s career, and it is expected to comfortably register his biggest ever start at the Indian box office. But will it be able to continue the blockbuster trend of big December releases? Let’s discuss it below!

Initially, the upcoming Tollywood magnum opus was scheduled to release in September, thus targeting Navratri festivities. However, due to the pending post-production work, it was delayed. Soon after, The Raja Saab moved from its early December release to January 2026, and the makers decided to book The Raja Saab’s December slot. Now, the biggie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 5.

Akhanda 2 aims for a solid start at the Indian box office

Due to the sequel factor, Akhanda 2 is a hot property in the Telugu market, and with Nandamuri Balakrishna returning in a massy avatar, the excitement is at its peak. All thanks to the solo release, the magnum opus aims for a start of 50 crore net or more, thus giving Balayya his first-ever 50 crore net opener at the Indian box office.

Akhanda 2 is likely to continue the blockbuster trend of December releases

With a 50 crore net collection looking certain on day 1, Akhanda 2 is all set to maintain the exciting opening day trend of December releases. For those who don’t know, over the last two years, every major Indian film released in the first week of December has managed to earn 50 crore net or more on its opening day.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was released on December 1, 2023. It clocked a mind-blowing start of 63.8 crore net. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 was released on December 4, 2024, and it registered an earth-shattering start of 174.9 crore net. Now, with the Akhanda sequel, the trend of films opening for 50 crore or more is likely to remain intact.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 24: Harshvardhan Rane & Sonam Bajwa’s Film Makes 236% Returns In 3 Weeks!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News