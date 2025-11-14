Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons pushed their new sci-fi dark comedy Bugonia into the spotlight for a brief moment on Tuesday when it managed to earn more in domestic daily earnings than Chainsaw Man The Reze Arc. The lead did not last long, because the next day, The Reze Arc moved ahead again and reclaimed its usual place, showing that Bugonia still has some audience interest, but not enough to change its overall direction.

Bugonia Box Office Performance

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, has grossed $26.1 million worldwide. The number remains far behind its production budget of around $45 million to $55 million and is on track to become a major box office failure, despite critics praising it. In the US, the total stands at just over $13 million, while the international run has reached only $12.3 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Bugonia Box Office Summary

North America – $13.7m

International – $12.3m

Worldwide – $26.1m

The movie did manage to bring in more than $1 million in two weekends after its wide release. It earned $5 million in its second weekend and $3.4 million in the following one, with a drop of 31.9%.

On Tuesday, Bugonia generated more than $ 728K, which was 8.3% higher than The Reze Arc, which earned approximately $672K. Many viewers found this surprising since The Reze Arc has received far more attention both in the US and globally, even being an anime film. Bugonia’s Tuesday total also marked a rise of 68.2% over Monday and only a 20% drop from the previous Tuesday’s $916K. Still, the moment faded when The Reze Arc pulled ahead again on Wednesday by only a few thousand dollars.

Bugonia Trails The Strangers: Chapter 2

Bugonia’s steady drop in daily totals offers no real help in covering its production cost, as its worldwide record is far from the budget. In terms of domestic earnings, it also remains more than $1 million behind The Strangers Chapter 2, which grossed approximately $15.1 million during its run. Bugonia has maintained the same theatre count since its wide release, but it is likely to lose some screens this weekend.

