While the main ceremony for the 79th British Academy Film Awards is set to take place on February 22, 2026, the nominations for this year’s BAFTA have officially been announced. Although Ryan Coogler’s supernatural blockbuster Sinners made history at the Oscars by becoming the most-nominated film ever, it is Paul Thomas Anderson’s acclaimed action thriller One Battle After Another that leads the BAFTA nominations with a staggering 14 nods, closely followed by Sinners with 13. Read on to find out the top 10 most-nominated films at the 2026 BAFTA, along with details on where you can currently watch them.

1. One Battle After Another (14 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Apple TV – Rent (India) | HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the action thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. It also features Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti.

2. Sinners (13 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar (India) | Prime Video, HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The period supernatural horror movie, Sinners, revolves around twin brothers Smoke and Stack (played by Michael B. Jordan), who come back to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

3. Hamnet (11 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Chloe Zhao

Chloe Zhao IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: In Theaters

Plot: Set in late 16th-century England, the historical tragedy reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

4. Marty Supreme (11 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Josh Safdie

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Plot: Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion.

5. Frankenstein (8 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Based on Mary Shelley’s classic 1818 novel, the gothic sci-fi horror follows Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac), a brilliant yet egotistical scientist who succeeds in bringing a creation to life. However, his reckless ambition soon leads to devastating consequences. Jacob Elordi plays the role of the monstrous creature.

6. Sentimental Value (8 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Joachim Trier

Joachim Trier IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video & Apple TV – Rent (U.S.)

Plot: The Norwegian drama follows sisters Nora and Agnes as they reconnect with their estranged father, Gustav, a former celebrated director planning a comeback. When Nora declines his acting offer, and he casts a young Hollywood actress instead, unresolved family tensions and emotional conflicts resurface.

7. I Swear (5 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Kirk Jones

Kirk Jones IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Where to Watch: Not Streaming

Plot: The film follows the story of John Davidson, a boy growing up in 1980s Britain who struggles with isolation after being diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

8. Bugonia (5 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The black comedy follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who kidnap a powerful CEO, convinced she is an alien plotting Earth’s destruction. The film features Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

9. Pillion (3 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Harry Lighton

Harry Lighton IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Where to Watch: In U.S. theaters from February 6, 2026

Plot: The romantic comedy drama revolves around a shy, socially awkward man (Harry Melling) who is drawn into an intense, unconventional relationship with a handsome biker (Alexander Skarsgård).

10. F1 (3 BAFTA Nominations)

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV

Plot: The sports drama follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash.

Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

