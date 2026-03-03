Chloe Zhao’s Oscars contender Hamnet is closing in on a major box office milestone. The film, released on November 26, is now inching toward the $100 million mark worldwide as it nears the final stretch of its theatrical run. Alongside its financial run, the awards tally continues to grow after it secured two BAFTA wins recently, strengthening its profile deep into awards season.

Hamnet Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Hamnet has earned $92.3 million worldwide against a reported $30–$35 million budget. The numbers tell a clear story about where the audience support has come from. Only 25% of the total haul came from the domestic market, translating to $23.3 million. International markets delivered the bulk of the earnings, contributing nearly 75% of the total with $68.9 million. The overseas response has effectively powered the film’s run and pushed it close to a significant benchmark.

Hamnet Box Office Summary

North America – $23.3 million

International – $68.9 million

Worldwide – $92.3 million

North America delivered a modest $164K last weekend from 285 theaters, reflecting the film’s gradual exit from the domestic circuit. Overseas, the picture looked far stronger. Across more than 45 markets, the film collected $3 million in the latest 3-day frame, marking a 14.3% drop.

Financially, the film has already crossed its break-even point and secured its position as a box office hit. With earnings standing at $92.3 million and still climbing, the possibility of reaching the three-figure milestone remains alive if international support continues at the current pace.

BAFTA Wins & Awards Recognition Boost Hamnet

Critical acclaim has strengthened the film’s commercial run. Jessie Buckley has emerged as a standout, winning Best Actress at multiple award ceremonies for her performance. Most recently, Hamnet claimed two BAFTA honors, winning Best British Film and Best Actress for Buckley.

List of Awards Jessie Buckley Won For Her Role in Hamnet

Golden Globe Award

Critics Choice Award

BAFTA Award

Actor Award (formerly SAG Award)

List of Nominations for Hamnet at the Oscars This Year

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Original Score

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

Best Casting

Hamnet Plot

Based on Maggie O’Farrell’s 2020 novel of the same name and set in late 16th-century England, the fictional historical drama reimagines the personal life of the legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief. The film explores themes of love and loss, while reflecting on how this tragedy may have influenced Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

