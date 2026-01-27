Johannes Roberts’s critically acclaimed survival horror film Primate is now in its third week in theaters. The film holds a solid 79% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting its largely positive reception. At the global box office, Primate has already emerged as one of 2026’s biggest early performers.

At the time of writing, the film ranks as the second-highest-grossing release of the year so far, earning $30.4 million worldwide. It currently trails only 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple ($45.9 million) in the global charts.

For those who missed the film on the big screen, there’s good news. Primate is now gearing up for its digital debut. Films that do well at the box office usually take some time to appear on digital platforms. However, Paramount usually follows a certain pattern for the digital release of its films.

Primate Digital Release Update

According to the latest update from WhenToStream, which tracks upcoming digital and streaming releases in the U.S., Primate is expected to arrive on digital platforms on February 10, 2026. While Paramount has yet to make an official announcement, the survival horror film is likely to be available to rent or purchase via VOD on U.S. digital platforms such as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and Prime Video by February 10.

Paramount usually releases the premium video-on-demand (PVOD) version of its films on Tuesdays, roughly one month after their theatrical release. That theory puts the date at February 10, since Primate hit theaters on January 9.

However, the film is expected to arrive on Paramount+ roughly two months after its theatrical premiere, around March 10.

More Animal Attack-Based Survival Movies

If you’re in the mood for more animal attack-driven survival horror thrillers like Primate, here’s a list of films you can stream right now, along with their current OTT availability across the U.S:

The Shallows (2016): Prime Video, Apple TV – Rent

Prime Video, Apple TV – Rent Crawl (2019): Paramount+

Paramount+ The Grey (2012): Prime Video, Fubo

Prime Video, Fubo Anaconda (1997): Netflix, Fubo, Philo

Netflix, Fubo, Philo The Edge (1997): Prime Video, Apple TV – Rent

Primate Plot

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the survival horror film follows a group of people whose peaceful getaway turns into a nightmare when a chimpanzee they know becomes dangerously violent. Cut off from help, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival as fear and chaos take over.

Primate – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Wonder Man Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed: Where Does It Rank Among MCU’s Other Live-Action Shows?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News