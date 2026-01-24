Southern Hospitality is back with a brand new season. The first episode will premiere on March 4, 2026, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Each new episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Here are the storylines and plot twists we can expect from the characters of the show this season.

Southern Hospitality Season 4: Storylines To Expect

Leva Bonaparte is a Charleston hospitality mogul who aims to conquer King Street. More involved at Republic than ever, Leva is prepared to lay down the law and hold her staff accountable. But will this lead to drama? Joe Bradley is a VIP host putting his career on the back burner for Maddi.

But when he gets a tough wake-up call from Leva, is he going to reclaim his worth? Bradley Carter is a VIP server with a fitness brand and lots to look forward to, but his unresolved tension with his former BFF, Emmy, might disrupt momentum.

TJ Dinch is a bartender with a hot dog venture. But when he mixes business and pleasure, the lines between him and Michols might become blurred and chaotic. Michols Peña is an assistant General Manager, but when there’s a crack in his reign after a workplace meltdown, how will he deal with it while maintaining his own confidence?

Maddi Reese is a DJ & VIP server who recently concluded a cross-country DJ tour. But things are about to get tense as complicated feelings for some of her co-workers threaten to ruin things. Lake Rucker is a VIP host who is friendly and charming. When her loyalties are questioned, what will she do?

Emmy Sharrett is a VIP server who has just gotten engaged and is planning her wedding, but lingering hurt from last year’s rumors may cause roadblocks. Justin Assad is a VIP host on a mission to impress. But he finds himself entangled in love triangles soon and will have to find a way out.

Mia Alario has a goal to live life the way it’s supposed to be. But when things take a turn in her longtime relationship, how will she deal with it? Grace Lilly is a VIP host whose jokes land her in trouble. But will she be able to find a solid footing in the group?

Molly Moore is another former Republic bartender who is now busy with her event planning business. Her friendship with Michols is tested, and it seems her honesty may ruffle feathers. Bella Starcher is a hospitality vet and VIP server who wastes no time in finding her place among the staff.

Southern Hospitality Plot

The storyline of Southern Hospitality centers on a close-knit group of friends living and working together in Charleston, S.C. The Republic Lounge & Garden, owned by Leva Bonaparte, is usually the setting of the show. The show deals with drama, rumors, conflicts, and contests in this electrifying VIP world.

