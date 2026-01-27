Veteran filmmaker Sam Raimi is well known for the Evil Dead film series and Tobey Maguire’s acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy. He most recently returned to the superhero genre with the MCU movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and has also directed several underappreciated films, including The Quick and the Dead (1995), A Simple Plan (1998), and The Gift (2000).

With that legacy in mind, cinephiles have plenty of reasons to be excited about Raimi’s latest directorial effort, the survival horror thriller Send Help, which is set to hit theaters on January 30, 2026. Now that the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has been revealed, let’s see how the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer stacks up against the five highest-rated movies directed by Sam Raimi.

Send Help vs. Sam Raimi’s Top 5 Best-Rated Films

At the time of writing, Send Help boasts an impressive 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the highest-rated films of Sam Raimi’s directorial career. To put that achievement into perspective, here’s how the survival horror thriller compares with the 66-year-old’s five best-rated movies to date.

Spider-Man 2 (2004): 93% Drag Me to Hell (2009): 92% A Simple Plan (1998): 91% Spider-Man (2002): 90% Evil Dead II (1987): 88%

With its 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, Send Help is currently tied with Spider-Man 2 as the highest-rated film of Sam Raimi’s career as director, at least from a critical standpoint. This is an impressive feat, considering Spider-Man 2 is widely regarded as one of the greatest superhero films ever made.

The strong reception also highlights Raimi’s mastery of the horror genre, where his storytelling prowess has consistently resonated with critics. If the score holds post-release, Send Help could stand as one of the director’s most critically acclaimed films, possibly his best.

Send Help Plot

The film features a survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an unappreciated and disgruntled employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her demanding boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

