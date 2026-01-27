Johannas Roberts’ Primate has been performing decently at the box office; it is already the second-highest-grossing 2026 release. However, it is not very far from taking the #1 spot in the 2026 global rankings. To be #1, it must outgross the zombie horror, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Keep scrolling for the box office numbers.

The horror flick premiered at Fantastic Fest last year and received positive reviews. It is catching up with the 28 Years Later sequel. The film features Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, and Troy Kotsur in key roles. Its biggest hindrance is the current trend of movies at the cinemas. It has failed to get much spotlight.

Primate at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Primate collected $11.1 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It collected $1.5 million on its 5th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 819 theaters this past weekend and dropped by 69.1% from last weekend. After three weekends, the film’s domestic total is $23.4 million. At the overseas box office, the film has raked in $7 million so far and is still counting. Adding the domestic and international grosses, the film’s worldwide collection is $30.4 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $23.4 million

International – $7.0 million

Worldwide – $30.4 million

Here’s how much it needs to become 2026’s highest-grossing film worldwide

Currently, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is the highest-grossing release of 2026. It was released last weekend and has collected $45.8 million in 10 days, emerging as 2026’s highest-grossing title. The natural horror flick, Primate is around $15 million away from surpassing the worldwide haul of 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Primate needs a 51% jump to outgross 28 Years: The Bone Temple as the highest-grossing film of 2026. It is just the first month of this new year, but the competition at the box office is getting fierce already. The natural horror flick might be able to bridge the gap and beat the Bone Temple if the latter keeps declining at the box office. Primate was released on January 9.

