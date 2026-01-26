The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is handling the pressure from its contemporaries just fine. The film has crossed this key milestone at the worldwide box office. A few days back, it emerged as the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise and is eyeing the $200 million global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The fourth film started slowly, losing the fight against Angel Studios’ David. But over the past few weeks, it has been performing well and benefiting from positive word of mouth. It has slowed down at the domestic box office because of newcomers and the strongholds that Avatar 3, The Housemaid, and other films have.

The SpongeBob Movie: Search For SquarePants hits $150 million worldwide

Based on the numbers on Box Office Mojo, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants collected $965k on its 6th weekend at the box office in North America. It lost 523 theaters in North America and witnessed a decline of 59.5% from last weekend. The animated feature by Paramount has hit $69.6 million at the box office in North America.

Internationally, the film has collected $4.2 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office. It just dropped by 31.1% from its third weekend. After this weekend, Search for SquarePants has hit the $84 million overseas milestone, and this sum has been amassed over 62 markets. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total has crossed the $150 million mark. For the record, the movie’s global total is $153.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $69.6 million

International – $84.0 million

Worldwide – $153.6 million

More about the film

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants is the #33 highest-grossing 2025 title worldwide. It is tracking to end its run around the $180 million mark at the worldwide box office. The film will thus end its global run below the $200 million milestone. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants was released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid Worldwide Box Office: Closes In On This Major Milestone & The Fault In Our Stars’ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News