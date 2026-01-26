Lionsgate’s The Housemaid has its eyes set on its next major and final milestone at the worldwide box office. After that, it will go for the global total of The Fault in Our Stars, which is also a book adaptation and is very successful. Sydney Sweeney’s film is closing in on its two big targets, and in North America, it is still in the domestic top five. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection on the 6th weekend overseas

The R-rated thriller is going strong at the overseas box office. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, the Sydney Sweeney starrer collected $21.3 million on its 5th weekend at the international box office. It declined by 19.9% from last weekend overseas and over 70 markets, and the film has hit the $179.4 million cume. The film is inching closer to $200 million milestone overseas.

Set to cross the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office

At the domestic box office, The Housemaid has collected $4.2 million on its 6th three-day weekend. It is at #5 in the domestic box office rankings. Despite the loss of 94 theaters, it has dropped by 51.1% from last weekend. The R-rated thriller has hit $115.5 million at the North American box office. Adding that to the film’s overseas collections, the worldwide total is $294.9 million. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $300 million milestone at the worldwide box office.

Set to beat The Fault in Our Stars worldwide

The Fault in Our Stars was released in 2014 and grossed $307.2 million worldwide. The Sydney Sweeney starrer is on track to surpass the global run of The Fault in Our Stars. It is one of the most successful romance dramas because the 2024 film was made on a reported budget of $12 million and collected $307.2 million worldwide.

The Housemaid beating The Fault in Our Stars will not only mean the former is successful, but will also be culturally and commercially validated within its genre. The film starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried was released on December 19.

Box office summary of The Housemaid

North America – $115.5 million

International – $179.4 million

Worldwide – $294.9 million

