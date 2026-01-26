Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the lifetime collection of Jurassic World: Dominion at the Chinese box office. Avatar 3 has emerged as one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood films post-COVID in China. It still has a long way to go if Avatar 3 wishes to catch up to Avatar: The Way of Water. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3’s box office collection on the 6th weekend in China

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Avatar 3 collected $2.6 million on its 6th weekend at the box office in China. It dropped by 40.9% from last weekend. The film has collected $960k over 25k screenings, losing 5k from last Sunday. James Cameron’s film is performing well at the Chinese box office, and on Sunday, it dropped by 36.1% from last Sunday. After six weekends, the film has reached $160.8 million at the box office in China.

Breaks into Hollywood’s top 5 post-COVID grossers in China

The report has also revealed that Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed the lifetime total of Jurassic World: Dominion at the Chinese box office, breaking into Hollywood’s top 5 post-COVID grossers. For the unversed, Jurassic World: Dominion collected $157.9 million in its theatrical run in China. Avatar 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Chris Pratt starrer to become the 5th-highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China.

Check out Hollywood’s top 10 post-COVID grossers in China

Zootopia 2 – $632.2 million Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla Vs Kong – $188.7 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $160.8 million Jurassic World: Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: the Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million

Avatar 3 collected $45k in pre-sales for 6th Monday and is playing over 23k screenings. It is still $85 million away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Avatar: The Way of Water. Avatar: Fire and Ash was released on December 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

