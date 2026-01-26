Return to Silent Hill grossed poor numbers on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It has recorded the franchise’s lowest opening weekend. It is the third film in the series and a reboot. The movie, however, has done better overseas on its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes; the critics gave it 16% and stated, “A visually tacky sequel that lumbers along with a plodding pulse and lacking the thematic resonance that distinguished its source material, Return to Silent Hill gets lost in the haze.” The audience gave it 30%, and with these poor ratings, the film will have a tough time emerging as a box-office success during its theatrical run.

Return to Silent Kill’s box office collection in North America on its opening weekend

According to Box Office Mojo, Return to Silent Hill collected just $3.2 million on its three-day opening weekend at the North American box office. It has been released across 1,850 theaters in North America. The film failed to land a place in the domestic box office rankings in its opening weekend. It has achieved the 7th rank in the domestic box office rankings.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $1.6 million

Saturday – $972k

Sunday – $680k

Total – $3.2 million

Lowest opening weekend in the franchise

Return to Silent Hill’s opening weekend collection is 84% lower than the first film’s. The first film, Silent Hill, was released in 2006 and grossed $20.2 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. The second film, Silent Hill Revelation, released in 2012, collected $8 million.

Silent Hill – $20.2 million Silent Hill Revelation – $8 million Return to Silent Hill – $3.2 million

Global opening weekend update

According to reports, Return to Silent Hill performed much better than Mercy at the overseas box office. It grossed $16 million across 37 international markets, including $9.5 million from China alone. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the global opening-weekend gross is $19.3 million. The film was released on January 23.

