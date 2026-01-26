Chris Pratt starrer Mercy has landed below the projected range at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. Despite the slow start, the film has landed at the top spot, dethroning Avatar: Fire and Ash after its five-week reign at #1. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been distributed by Amazon MGM Studios in the US, meaning it will head to Amazon Prime Video, and its main target is the online audience. This sci-fi thriller also has a moderate budget and will not be a big box-office loser if things do not turn out as expected. Given the critics’ ratings, it will be tough for it to survive at the box office.

Mercy’s opening weekend collection at the box office in North America

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson starrer Mercy opened with $11.1 million collection only at the domestic box office. It was projected to earn between $12 million and $15 million at the box office in North America. But it failed to land within the projected range, despite that it landed at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, dethroning Avatar: Fire and Ash after it ruled for five consecutive weekends.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday – $5.0 million

Saturday – $3.9 million

Sunday – $2.2 million

Total – $11.1 million

Global opening weekend update

At the international box office, the film had a tough time as well. Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson’s film grossed $11.6 million during its 5-day opening weekend across 81 overseas markets. Adding that to the film’s $11.1 million domestic debut, its global opening-weekend total is just $22.7 million.

The film takes place in the near future, and a detective stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has ninety minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge he once championed, before it determines his fate. Mercy is now running in theaters and was released on January 23.

