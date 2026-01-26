Zootopia 2 is all about making history at the box office, whether in North America or China. The film has now surpassed MCU’s Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time at the box office in China. It keeps earning record numbers at the Chinese box office for nine weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s 9th weekend collection at the Chinese box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the Zootopia sequel raked in a solid $3.8 million on its 9th three-day weekend in China. It is reportedly the biggest 9th weekend ever for Hollywood films at the Chinese box office, with a drop of 26.9% only from last weekend. It collected $1.4 million on its 9th Sunday, across 62k screenings, that’s 17k less than last Sunday.

Emerges as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film in China

In 61 days, the cumulative total for Zootopia 2 has reached $632.2 million at the box office in China. Therefore, it has surpassed the lifetime total of Avengers: Endgame in China as the all-time highest-grossing Hollywood film. The Zootopia sequel will now set new benchmarks for upcoming Hollywood films released in China.

Check out the latest all-time top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China

Zootopia 2 – $632.2 million Avengers: Endgame – $632.1 million The Fate of the Furious – $392.8 million Furious 7 – $390.9 million Avengers: Infinity War – $359.5 million Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million Aquaman – $298 million Venom – $269.2 million Avatar – $262.1 million Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $261.2 million

The Zootopia sequel collected $50k in pre-sales for a 9th Monday, and it’s playing over 45k screenings, losing 14k from last Monday. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26, 2025, and is now the highest-grossing Hollywood film ever in China.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

