While the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, the nominations for the year’s most prestigious film honors have already been announced. Sinners emerged as the biggest standout, leading the field with a historic 16 nominations. The period horror drama was followed by One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, and Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value, each with 9 nominations.

This analysis examines which Best Picture nominee delivered the strongest box office returns relative to its budget during its theatrical run.

Oscars 2026 Best Picture Nominees – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison

Below is a breakdown of the estimated production budgets and worldwide box office earnings of the Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, excluding limited theatrical releases:

Bugonia

Worldwide Earnings: $41.4 million

Budget: $55 million

F1

Worldwide Earnings: $631.8 million

Budget: $200 million

Hamnet

Worldwide Earnings: $29.1 million

Budget: $30 million

Marty Supreme

Worldwide Earnings: $102.7 million

Budget: $60 million

One Battle After Another

Worldwide Earnings: $206.8 million

Budget: $140 million

The Secret Agent

Worldwide Earnings: $6.3 million

Budget: $5 million

Sentimental Value

Worldwide Earnings: $16.4 million

Budget: $7.8 million

Sinners

Worldwide Earnings: $368.4 million

Budget: $90 million

(Note: The above budget figures are estimates and have not been verified independently by us.)

Based on the above figures, these are the earnings-to-budget ratios of the above-mentioned Best Picture nominees:

Sinners – 4.09x

F1 – 3.16x

Sentimental Value – 2.10x

Marty Supreme – 1.71x

One Battle After Another – 1.48x

The Secret Agent – 1.26x

Hamnet – 0.97x

Bugonia – 0.75x

Sinners Has The Best Earnings-to-Budget Ratio

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural blockbuster Sinners delivered the strongest earnings-to-budget returns among the Oscar 2026 Best Picture nominees, generating over four times its production cost worldwide. Brad Pitt’s sports drama F1 grossed more than three times its budget, despite a significantly higher investment. Meanwhile, other Oscar contenders such as Sentimental Value and Marty Supreme posted earnings-to-budget ratios of 2.1x and 1.71x, respectively.

Sinners Plot

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The film’s underlying plot centers on twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.

Sinners – Official Trailer

