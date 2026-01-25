While the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on March 15, the nominations for the year’s most prestigious film honors have already been announced. Sinners emerged as the biggest standout, leading the field with a historic 16 nominations. The period horror drama was followed by One Battle After Another, with 13 nominations, and Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value, each with 9 nominations.
This analysis examines which Best Picture nominee delivered the strongest box office returns relative to its budget during its theatrical run.
Oscars 2026 Best Picture Nominees – Earnings-to-Budget Comparison
Below is a breakdown of the estimated production budgets and worldwide box office earnings of the Best Picture nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, excluding limited theatrical releases:
Bugonia
- Worldwide Earnings: $41.4 million
- Budget: $55 million
F1
- Worldwide Earnings: $631.8 million
- Budget: $200 million
Hamnet
- Worldwide Earnings: $29.1 million
- Budget: $30 million
Marty Supreme
- Worldwide Earnings: $102.7 million
- Budget: $60 million
One Battle After Another
- Worldwide Earnings: $206.8 million
- Budget: $140 million
The Secret Agent
- Worldwide Earnings: $6.3 million
- Budget: $5 million
Sentimental Value
- Worldwide Earnings: $16.4 million
- Budget: $7.8 million
Sinners
- Worldwide Earnings: $368.4 million
- Budget: $90 million
(Note: The above budget figures are estimates and have not been verified independently by us.)
Based on the above figures, these are the earnings-to-budget ratios of the above-mentioned Best Picture nominees:
- Sinners – 4.09x
- F1 – 3.16x
- Sentimental Value – 2.10x
- Marty Supreme – 1.71x
- One Battle After Another – 1.48x
- The Secret Agent – 1.26x
- Hamnet – 0.97x
- Bugonia – 0.75x
Sinners Has The Best Earnings-to-Budget Ratio
Ryan Coogler’s supernatural blockbuster Sinners delivered the strongest earnings-to-budget returns among the Oscar 2026 Best Picture nominees, generating over four times its production cost worldwide. Brad Pitt’s sports drama F1 grossed more than three times its budget, despite a significantly higher investment. Meanwhile, other Oscar contenders such as Sentimental Value and Marty Supreme posted earnings-to-budget ratios of 2.1x and 1.71x, respectively.
Sinners Plot
Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners is a period supernatural horror movie. The film’s underlying plot centers on twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown in the hope of a fresh start. But just when they assume that they have escaped their troubled past, a far more dangerous force emerges.
Sinners – Official Trailer
