While the 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 15, the nominations for this year’s edition were recently announced. Leading the pack was Sinners, which made history with a staggering 16 nominations. The Michael B. Jordan starrer broke the previous record held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), each of which had received 14 Oscar nods.

Following closely behind Sinners, One Battle After Another earned an impressive 13 nominations. With Weapons securing a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Amy Madigan, these titles propelled Warner Bros. to the top of the studio rankings, making it the most-nominated company this year with a remarkable 30 total nods.

In the process, Warner Bros. has also tied its own record set in 2005, when it had bagged 30 overall nominations for films like Million Dollar Baby, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and The Aviator. With that milestone achieved once again, here’s a closer look at the top five studios that secured the most nominations at the 2026 Oscars, along with the films they produced.

1. Warner Bros. (30)

Sinners

One Battle after Another

Weapons

2. Neon (18)

Sentimental Value

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sirāt

3. Netflix (16)

Frankenstein

KPop Demon Hunters

Train Dreams

4. Focus Features (13)

Hamnet

Bugonia

Song Sung Blue

5. A24 (11)

Marty Supreme

The Smashing Machine

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

As the above numbers show, Warner Bros. leads the 2026 Oscar nominations with 30 nods, driven primarily by Sinners and One Battle After Another, along with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Weapons. Neon follows with 18 nominations, supported by a slate of independent and international titles.

Netflix secured 16 nominations, reflecting its continued presence across multiple award categories. Focus Features and A24 complete the top five with 13 and 11 nominations, respectively, rounding out the list of the most-nominated studios this year.

Which Studios Are Best Positioned For Major Oscar Wins?

Warner Bros. appears well placed to lead the win tally at the 2026 Academy Awards, with Sinners and One Battle After Another both seen as strong contenders across major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. On the other hand, Neon could secure a win in the Best International Feature Film category with The Secret Agent, while Netflix is generating buzz in Best Animated Feature with KPop Demon Hunters.

In the acting categories, Focus Features and A24 are represented by leading contenders Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) and Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), respectively.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Timothée Chalamet Makes Oscar History In 2026 — A Record Last Matched By Marlon Brando

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News