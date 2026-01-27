Mercy has begun its theatrical journey, but it has started slowly at the box office. This is reportedly one of the worst opening weekends in Chris Pratt’s career. The focus is now on its financial trajectory. With the film’s budget under scrutiny, the key question is how much the film needs to earn at the global box office to break even and avoid being labeled an underperformer. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mercy at the worldwide box office

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, Mercy received poor reviews from critics, which reflected in the film’s opening weekend collections. At the domestic box office, the sci-fi thriller collected just $10.8 million on its three-day opening weekend. It was released across 3,468 theaters in North America. The film ended Avatar 3‘s five-weekend run of staying at the #1 spot.

According to the Box Office Mojo data, the international opening of Mercy was equally disappointing. The Chris Pratt-starrer film grossed only $1.09 million at the overseas box office. Adding the overseas gross to its domestic gross of $10.8 million, the film’s worldwide opening weekend collection is only $11.9 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $10.8 million

International – $1.1 million

Worldwide – $11.9 million

How much does the film need to break even at the box office?

The film has been distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, meaning their main focus is on how it performs on their streaming network later, in this case, Amazon Prime Video. For the unversed, Mercy’s reported budget is around $60- $63 million, placing it in the moderately budgeted films group. Therefore, as per the industry’s rules, it must earn 2.5 times the estimated production cost to achieve the break-even target and make a profit.

Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson’s film requires around $150-$158 million in box-office collection to achieve break-even. The film will have to rely on Chris and Rebecca’s star power, along with strong positive word of mouth, to break even at the box office. It would have been easier if the film had opened with strong collections on its opening weekend. Mercy was released on January 23.

